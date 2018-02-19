MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some roads and sidewalks are slick with a layer of ice. The slippery conditions gave drivers a tough time on some highways, sending many into the ditch.

The State Patrol sent troopers to help with more than 450 spinouts and crashes since the freezing rain started falling Monday morning.

Clearing ice off her windows isn’t the only hassle in this wintry weather. Rene Traver of Spring Lake Park says she worries most about getting around.

“I usually go the back roads because I get too nervous on the freeway,” she said. “That’s just a personal thing. So I like to go slow and steady, that’s my plan.”

As for having a plan on navigating the roadways, she’s certainly not alone.

“Drive a two-wheel drive, you get where you want to go.” Wayne Dehaven of Lino Lakes said. “Put it in four-wheel drive when you go in a ditch, that’s all. But don’t go in a ditch.”

As far as ending up in the ditch, plenty of folks say it’s not their own driving that’s most concerning.

“I think it’s OK,” Danella Oelschlager of Circle Pines said. “You have to worry, more so, about the idiots than yourself, because you know how to drive. And if you’re from Minnesota you should know how to drive anyway.”

“It’s Minnesota, what do you expect?” Jacob Dockendorf of Minneapolis said. “Thankfully it hasn’t been a horrible year. We kind of got dumped on twice. This one’s not as bad as the last.”