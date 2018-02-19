MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As if Minnesotans didn’t love “Stranger Things” enough after a Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie was featured on the show, fans will soon be able to get that hoodie at hometown retailer Target.
The Minnesota-based retailer announced Monday the purple hoodie, worn by Dustin on episode two of the Netflix show’s second season, will be sold in select stores and online beginning in late February.
Due to high demand from fans, the Science Museum began selling the hoodies in November. The museum sold $400,000 worth of hoodies and shirts in the first day they were available.
Target said the hoodie will be part of a new “Stranger Things” collection, with prices ranging from $12.99 to $24.99.