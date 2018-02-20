MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve learned the hottest ticket in the country was an expensive mistake for hundreds of people.

The Minneapolis Police Department said Tuesday more than 150 people bought fake tickets for the Super Bowl. They didn’t know they were counterfeit until they got to the gate.

In all, they spent more than $924,000 on the bad tickets. Police arrested 19 people for counterfeiting over Super Bowl LII weekend.

But more fake tickets were discovered in the playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

“Purchasing tickets to a sporting event, like a Vikings game, is emotional and personal to people compared to a concert. Parents like to bring a child to the game because that’s how they came to their first game,” Minneapolis Police Commander Christopher Grainger said.

Police also targeted fake merchandise. They confiscated more than 7,500 fake items valued at $520,000 from stores in St. Cloud, Rochester and throughout the Twin Cities.