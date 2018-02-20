MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were at least three fatal crashes Monday as a winter storm dropped snow and freezing rain on Minnesota roads.

The State Patrol reported that there were 388 crashes and 244 spinouts across the state. Of those, 35 involved injuries and at three were fatal, according to officials.

The first fatal crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 61 near Duluth. The State Patrol says a Buick was going south on the snowy highway when it went over the center line and was struck head-on by a Lexus.

A passenger in the Buick, 31-year-old Courtney Ryan of St. Paul, was killed. The two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The second fatal crash happened around 8 p.m. in the north metro, near Ham Lake.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says three vehicles were involved and one person died.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be released.

The third fatal crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Highway 212 in Renville County.

The State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 tried to stop at a slippery intersection, went off-road and rolled nearly 10 times.

The driver of the Pontiac, 25-year-old Ahmed Hassan of South Sioux City, Nebraska, died in the crash.

Two passengers in the Pontiac suffered non-life-threatening injuries.