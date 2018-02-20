Filed Under:Gopher Hockey, Mat Robson, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson was named the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after leading the Gophers to a win and overtime tie against Ohio State last weekend.

Robson, a sophomore, stopped 59 of the 61 shots he faced last weekend. That’s a .967 save percentage and a .96 goals against average for the series against the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes. He made 21 saves on 22 shots in Friday’s 2-1 victory.

Robson followed that with a single-game career-high 38 saves on 39 shots in Saturday’s 1-1 tie. He has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 11 games this season.

The Gophers finish the regular season this weekend at Penn State.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch