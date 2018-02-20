MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota goaltender Mat Robson was named the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after leading the Gophers to a win and overtime tie against Ohio State last weekend.
Robson, a sophomore, stopped 59 of the 61 shots he faced last weekend. That’s a .967 save percentage and a .96 goals against average for the series against the No. 6-ranked Buckeyes. He made 21 saves on 22 shots in Friday’s 2-1 victory.
Robson followed that with a single-game career-high 38 saves on 39 shots in Saturday’s 1-1 tie. He has allowed two or fewer goals in nine of his 11 games this season.
The Gophers finish the regular season this weekend at Penn State.