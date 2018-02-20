MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old Blaine man was killed and three others were hospitalized after a head-on crash in Ham Lake Monday night, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to the crash at about 8 p.m. on Lexington Avenue near 146th Avenue Northeast. The sheriff’s office says one vehicle was heading northbound in a 2008 Pontiac Torrent on Lexington Avenue and another was heading southbound in a 2005 Ford Taurus when the two were involved in a head-on collision.

The driver heading southbound was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified Victor John Karanja Ndau of Blaine.

Authorities say the vehicle heading northbound was occupied by one adult and two children. All three were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. An adult female is in serious but stable condition, an 8-year-old boy was transferred to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital in serious condition and an 11-year-old girl had minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says a third vehicle came upon the scene and hit the vehicles already involved in the head-on collision. That driver was not injured.

Authorities say neither of the vehicles involved in the head-on collision had their lights on.

The crash remains under investigation.