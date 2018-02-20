MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — She spent the first part of her medical career as an OB/GYN, but about 10 years ago the mother of four decided to stay home with her growing family. You could say during that time she became a “kitchen scientist” — developing a formula to help stop body odor.

It’s a multi-billion dollar industry, so it seems like a lofty goal for this Chaska mother and doctor to want to tap into to an already crowded market.

Dr. Shannon Klingman first filed a patent for Lume in 2007, but after several rejections she stayed the course until approval. That’s what makes this doctor a Minnesotan to Meet.

Store shelves are flooded with deodorant choices, but Klingman says her product is different.

“We are approaching odor control in a whole different way, it’s based on science and we didn’t want to release the product without that patented protection,” Klingman said.

Klingman was inspired to create Lume to help her patients, women especially, not only combat under arm odor, but vaginal odor as well. The gynecologist says even during her residency, she noticed patients being over-diagnosed with bacterial vaginosis.

“What the study showed is if there was odor doctors were 61 percent more likely to diagnose BV and if there was itching they over diagnosed yeast vaginitis 71 percent of the time,” she said.

When bacteria digests bodily fluids, odor forms. The Chaska mom says after years of listening to patients who were uncomfortable with intimacy she feels she has a solution, not only for that, but for under the arms as well.

“Some people are going to use it just for under arms. While others for what we call private parts, so between our legs, under our breasts, under our tummy folds. I like to say if you have skin that hold a pencil, chances are you have odor there,” Klingman said.

Klingman claims her invention stops the body’s chemical reaction on the skin that causes odor in the first place.

“The story I’m hearing from women is this is far more important than I thought it was,” said Klingman. “They never hesitate about approaching intimacy on a Saturday morning, or they’re out gardening, they’re like this product is working.”

In clinical trials, her natural product beat out many of the brand-name deodorants, so she’s up for the challenge.

The leading researcher at Princeton Consumer Research called it the number one natural product when tested against the competition.