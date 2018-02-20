(credit: Thinkstock)

The Dapper Chef, Chris Mungin, got his start by attending the Culinary program at the Art Institute in Minneapolis. Now, his first downloadable cookbook, Mouth-Watering Meals, is available online.

Click here for more. And check out the recipe below.

The Dapper Chef is offering WCCO viewers a discount on a personal chef dinner for two for the main course he’s demonstrating on channel 4- plus garlic bread, and a salad with homemade dressing. Typically it’s $200 for personal chef services for two people, but you can get 40% off. The dinner has to be booked before March 1.

Go to: chris@thedapperchef.com and use the code “WCCO discount”

PASTA AGLIO E OLIO

From the Dapper Chef

1 head garlic separated and peeled

1 bunch Italian parsley rinsed

1/2 cup good quality olive oil

1 tsp red pepper flakes (this is personal preference depending on your Minnesota palette!)

1/2 lb angel hair pasta

1/2 lemon

salt

Directions:

Heavily salt a large pot of water, and bring to a boil. My culinary school teacher used to say, “It should be salty enough that you taste the ocean.” Cook pasta to al dente while completing the steps below:

Slice the garlic cloves thinly, and set aside.

Pick the parsley leaves from their stems, and finely chop.

Add olive oil to a large sauté pan, and heat over medium flame until shimmering.

Add sliced garlic, stirring constantly, until garlic is barely toasted.

Add the red pepper flake and remove from heat.

Add the pasta, drained, with about 1/4 cup reserved pasta cooking water.

Add lemon juice and parsley, and toss to combine. Season for salt and pepper, and serve.

Change it up!

As a personal chef in Minnesota, one of my favorite things is encountering people with different palettes and spice tolerance. One way to amp up the spice factor of this dish is to add double the red pepper flakes. I’ve also thinly sliced fresno peppers and added them to the mix as well. Yum. This dish can be as heavy or as light as you want it, depending on the vegetables involved and the type of pasta you use. A great winter combo is: using penne instead of angel hair, adding peas and roasted mushrooms. When it comes to the warm months, this recipe is great with halved cherry tomatoes added at the last second as well. Enjoy, and stay Dapper!