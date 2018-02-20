MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Columbia Heights man was found guilty Tuesday of murder for shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the head last spring.
A jury in Hennepin County found Marcus Hallmark guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Thomas Russ of Minneapolis.
Hallmark is set to be sentenced next week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to a criminal complaint, Hallmark shot Russ, his sister’s boyfriend, in the head twice on March 3 as the two were changing a tire in a Minnetonka park-and-ride lot.
After the shooting, Hallmark fled to a nearby woods, where he was found later by police.
Hallmark’s criminal record includes aiding and abetting a burglary, property damage, drug possession and being a public nuisance.