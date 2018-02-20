Filed Under:Marcus Hallmark, Minnetonka, Murder, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 26-year-old Columbia Heights man was found guilty Tuesday of murder for shooting his sister’s boyfriend in the head last spring.

marcus hallmark Man Found Guilty Of Murder In Minnetonka Park And Ride Shooting

Marcus Hallmark (credit: Minnetonka Police)

A jury in Hennepin County found Marcus Hallmark guilty of first- and second-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Thomas Russ of Minneapolis.

Hallmark is set to be sentenced next week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to a criminal complaint, Hallmark shot Russ, his sister’s boyfriend, in the head twice on March 3 as the two were changing a tire in a Minnetonka park-and-ride lot.

After the shooting, Hallmark fled to a nearby woods, where he was found later by police.

Hallmark’s criminal record includes aiding and abetting a burglary, property damage, drug possession and being a public nuisance.

