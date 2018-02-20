MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man faces charges for allegedly placing a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car in order to know where she went at all times, according to charges filed in Dakota County.

Latroy Terrell Curry, 45, faces one felony count of stalking in connection to the incident that occurred on or about Dec. 18, 2017 until Feb. 8, 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosemount police responded to a suspicious person report on Feb. 8 at approximately 11:57 a.m. There, a woman told police she found a tracking device on her vehicle and suspected it was placed there by her ex-boyfriend, Curry.

The victim said Curry and her dated around 10 years ago and have two adult daughters in common. She said when their relationship ended, Curry would should up randomly and periodically at her place of employment.

The victim said Curry would confront her at various other places, despite not being told where she was going.

During one occurrence, Curry allegedly told her “I know where you go” and “I can spring up on you anytime.”

According to the complaint, the victim was suspicious and had her vehicle inspected by an auto shop on Feb. 8. That’s where the alleged tracking device was found – near the rear passenger side tire in front of the fuel tank.

Curry was arrested on Feb. 12.

In an interview with officers, Curry said he knows he can’t go to the victim’s house because she’ll call the cops, so he waits to see where she goes. When officers brought up the GPS device, he allegedly sat silent for several minutes and would not respond.

Officers executed a search warrant on the company servicing the tracking device, and found it was registered with Curry beginning in July of 2017.

If convicted, Curry could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000.