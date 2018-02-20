MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis police announced Tuesday that 94 arrests were made over the Super Bowl during a sex trafficking sting operation.
At a morning news conference, the Minneapolis Police Department said that most of those arrested earlier this month were men between the ages of 21 and 50.
Officers also recovered 28 potential victims, ages 17-49. Fourteen of the victims were from Minnesota, the other half were from out of state.
All the victims were offered help and resources.
The head of the sting operation, Sgt. Gary Snyder of Minneapolis police, says that women are mostly solicited over the internet.
“No longer do potential buyers have to drive around in south Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bloomington or some place like that, go wait in a bar,” Snyder said. “Now they can go online and with a click can find a number of potential victims, hundreds.”
Most of the 94 men arrested had no criminal history or only minor traffic violations.