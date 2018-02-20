ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is making a stop at the Capitol as he considers running for his old job.

Pawlenty stopped at the Capitol Tuesday morning in the hours before the 2018 legislative session began. The former Republican governor says he was going to address Senate Republicans about working with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton in his final year in office.

His visit to the Capitol comes as he inches toward deciding whether to run for governor again this fall. He met with a large circle of donors and advisers earlier this month to discuss a potential bid and recently announced he’d quit his high-paying job lobbying for the Financial Services Roundtable.

Pawlenty served five terms in the Minnesota House before winning two terms as governor.

