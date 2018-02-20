(credit: /u/EYEsoar, reddit)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eagles fans who made an impromptu donation to the Vikings Foundation got a one-of-a-kind gift in the mail this week.

Over the past several days, donors in Philadelphia reported receiving bottled-up confetti from the night their team won the Big Game at U.S. Bank Stadium. In a note with the package, the Vikings Foundation said the gift was a thank you for their show of sportsmanship after another playoff matchup.

The foundation reported receiving dozens of donations from fans who were embarrassed by how other Eagles fans were treating Vikings fans at the NFC Championship game in Philly.

“Your positive attitude and great sportsmanship toward the Minnesota Vikings did not go unnoticed or unappreciated,” the note read.