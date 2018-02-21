According to the American Heart Association, the national survival rate for cardiac arrest is only 8 percent, but CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.
WCCO Mid-Morning welcomed Kim Harkins with Minnesota Resuscitation Consortium (and an American Heart Association volunteer), along with Dale Wakasugi, a two-time cardiac arrest survivor and also an American Heart Association volunteer.
They provided a hands-on demonstration for how to perform CPR.
The American Heart Association is pushing for a “Telephone CPR or T-CPR bill” here in Minnesota to establish protocols so dispatchers are trained consistently and better prepared to assist in CPR. You can click here for more information.
And if you are looking for a CPR class to attend on your own, here is a tool to help you find a course.