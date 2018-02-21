MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Students in Minneapolis are planning to walk out of class Wednesday and march to city hall to push lawmakers for changes in gun laws.
According to an event posted on Facebook, students from three Minneapolis schools will be involved. The schools are Washburn High School, Roosevelt High School and South High School. The walkout is slated for noontime.
“In conjunction with students nationwide, we are demanding that our voices be heard,” wrote organizer Rebecca Gagnon. “It is unacceptable that we continue to feel unsafe in schools as a result of gun violence. It is unacceptable that our representatives continue to put the interests of the NRA over our safety. We demand that our lawmakers pass regulations to make it more difficult for assault rifles to fall into the hands of those proven to have violent intent.”
Wednesday’s walkout plan calls for Washburn and Roosevelt students to leave school at noon and meet up at Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. South students are slated to leave class at 1 p.m., and meet with their fellow protesters at the south Minneapolis park.
From the park, the students will march to Minneapolis City Hall, where they’ll call on lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws.
“As our representatives, we urge our city, state, and federal officials to take our voices into account,” Gagnon wrote.
Wednesday’s walkout comes a week after a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed by a former student who was armed with an AR-15 rifle.
The shooting has prompted students in Florida and across the nation to press lawmakers for gun law reform. In the coming months, student marches are planned for Washington and other cities, with the survivors of the Florida massacre playing a prominent role.
Public schools should lose their tax exempt status when they use kids for politics. Gun control laws are illegal in the USA, Obviously they aren’t teaching civics in public schools.
Then expel these students. This is all pushed by liberal teachers, the union goons Education Minnesota, Soros funded, Bloomberg funded. These kids, again, have no idea and cannot articulate or debate the topic because they don’t know anything about the shooting. The school knew about the psycho kid. The FBI literally did nothing when told. The media is only putting coached anti gun kids on the air, while hundreds of pro gun students are shunned by the media.
How about instead of useless feel good actions like passing more laws that don’t address the actual problem, let’s focus on the root causes, the first one is the mental health aspect, the dismantling of the nation wide mental health system beginning back in the 70’s, second is the failure of people to take responsibility for themselves instead of expecting government to always be there when you get a boo boo. The failures in the Florida shooting are glaring, starting with the failure of the FBI to do thorough follow up on not one but two credible tips regarding the shooter, the next failure was of the school administration to report concerns to local law enforcement, even though they sent out e-mails to staff with instructions not to let the shooter on campus with a backpack because of weapons found on him, the last failure was of his classmates not reporting to the school staff about their concerns and getting them to act on them. This is situational awareness, pull your faces out of your phone and pay attention to what is going on around you, if you see something that doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t, so you have a duty to say something to authorities to investigate.
Public Schools take money from the federal government for lunch programs, books and to improve security, and then they spend the money on a superintendents million dollar severance package instead. They don’t even spend the money on what the money is intended for.