MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Savage, Minnesota are asking for the public’s assistance after a 15-year-old girl went missing.

Savage police believe Ariana Monea Edwards, of Savage, left her residence after an argument with her mother on Feb. 7, 2018. She is now believed to be with her boyfriend, 17-year-old Alvin Lee Pruitt.

ariana edwards alvin priutt Missing Girl, 15, Believed To Be With Boyfriend

Ariana Edwards and Alvin Priutt (credit: Minnesota BCA)

Police say the two may be traveling in a white 2002 Chevy Monte Carlo with Minnesota license plate 685MVU.

Pruitt, who turns 18 on Thursday, has ties to Burnsville, St. Paul and Apple Valley, so they may still be in that area. They could also be heading to or in Chicago, where Pruitt’s family lives.

Edwards is described as 4-foot-9, 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She also goes by the name Ariana Wheeler.

Anyone with information is asked to call Savage PD at 952-445-1411.

