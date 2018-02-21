Filed Under:Forecast, Matt Brickman, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Make spring break plans yet? If not, there’ll be time to search for plane tickets while snow falls Thursday and over the weekend.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says a snow system will move into Minnesota Thursday and cover most of the state by sundown. While skies should be clear for the Friday morning commute, there could be 2-4 inches of fresh snow on the ground, making for a slightly slower ride to the office.

The National Weather Service says the Thursday snowfall will leave much of central Minnesota with 3-4 inches of snow. Parts of southern and northern Minnesota could see 1-3 inches of accumulation.

Following the Thursday snow will be another chance for snow on Saturday. Brickman says the weekend storm could pack more of a punch than the Thursday system.

Currently, the Twin Cities is about 7 inches behind average snowfall this winter.

Looking ahead, a warming trend looks to be in store for early next week, when highs are expected to be above freezing.

The average high for late February in Minnesota is around 30 degrees.

