MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with Orono School District have placed all schools on lock down late Wednesday morning due to a threat of gun violence against one of the schools.

District officials say they placed the entire school district on lockdown at the advisement of the Orono Police Department. Officials say all students are currently safe, and it’s a new threat that’s being investigated. The threat isn’t specific to one school.

District officials say they do not have an intruder, but they are investigating a threat. Orono police say two threats were made to Orono Public Schools on Wednesday. One threat was vague, while the other was a direct threat of gun violence at Orono Schools.

Police say they are taking these threats seriously and are working with staff at Orono Schools. Authorities have also requested mutual aid from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Offfice and the FBI. Police also say Old Crystal Bay Road is shut down, and there won’t be public access to the area.

Orono police were investigating an incident that happened Tuesday night, referencing a social media post involving a gun that Orono students brought to the attention of authorities. Police say after an investigation, it was determined there was no specific threat against Orono schools, students or staff.

Officials say Wednesday’s lock down is also not related to Tuesday night’s incident.

Parents of students are advised not to come to any schools for their kids.