Filed Under:Highway 3, Rosemount, Structure Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a structure fire in the south Twin Cities metro that has forced road closures in the area.

Rosemount police received a report of a structure fire at about 2:48 p.m. on South Robert Trail and Canada Avenue West. The Minnesota State Patrol closed Highway 3 in Rosemount, from County Road 42 to County Road 46, due to the fire.

rosemount fire Crews Battling Structure Fire In South Metro

(credit: Minnesota State Patrol)

Authorities say Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours, and motorists should avoid the area.

Several agencies responded to fight the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch