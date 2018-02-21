MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are on the scene of a structure fire in the south Twin Cities metro that has forced road closures in the area.
Rosemount police received a report of a structure fire at about 2:48 p.m. on South Robert Trail and Canada Avenue West. The Minnesota State Patrol closed Highway 3 in Rosemount, from County Road 42 to County Road 46, due to the fire.
Authorities say Highway 3 is expected to be closed for several hours, and motorists should avoid the area.
Several agencies responded to fight the fire. No injuries have been reported.