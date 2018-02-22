By David McCoy
Filed Under:Allianz Field, David McCoy, Local TV, Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — If you’ve driven along I-94 in St. Paul recently, it seems like the new soccer stadium has popped up almost over night.

Construction at Allianz Field has been going on all winter. It’s scheduled to open in 2019, but there are some more big milestones ahead.

On April 28, the supporter section on the south end will begin. They’ll be topping out the steel frame in June. The sod should be delivered and planted in October.

David McCoy had a chance to get a tour inside the new stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch