MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A school in northern Minnesota and another just over the Minnesota-Iowa border have closed due to threats Thursday.
Overnight, Hill City School announced classes will be canceled Thursday.
“Threats have been sent through social media directed at some Hill City students,” the school said.
Hill City School says law enforcement is aware and is investigation.
To the south, a school in the Riceville Community School District in Iowa has closed Thursday due to a “potential safety concern” directed toward the school district. The school was made aware of the threat Wednesday evening.
“The Howard County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the situation and we will release more details when they are available,” the school said.
On Wednesday, a threat at Orono High School forced the school to go on lock down. An arrest was made.