MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you having a hard time keeping up with your workouts? Try adding some music.

A new study by British researchers shows that listening to music during a workout makes it more enjoyable.

The researchers say people listening to music while exercising had the potential to increase beta waves in the brain and and that can lead to a more positive emotional state.

An excerpt from the research:

A total of 24 study participants walked 400 meters on an outdoor track at a pace of their choice under one of three conditions: some subjects walked while listening to 6 minutes of the song Happy by Pharrell Williams; some participants listened to a podcast of a TED talk; and some subjects did not listen to any sound.

The researchers found that listening to music led to a 28 percent increase in enjoyment during the walking task, compared with no auditory stimuli. Enjoyment was also 13 percent higher for those who listened to music, compared with those who listened to a podcast.