ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Efforts to reduce gun violence are gaining steam at the state Capitol.

On Thursday, one group is planning to rally in support of new public health-related, gun violence prevention laws. “Protect Minnesota” has been planning this rally for many months, but say the enthusiasm behind their efforts has grown after the tragic school shooting in Florida.

Before visiting with their legislators, volunteers with Protect Minnesota received a brief training session. Dressed in orange, they were educated on two key pieces of legislation the group is pushing for this legislative session.

One bill would establish a pilot program to address trauma resulting from gun violence and to identify the root causes of it. Another would allow the Minnesota Department of Health to collect information on gun ownership for the purpose of public health research.

While many may support a statewide ban on semi-automatic firearms, the executive director of Protect Minnesota believes that could lead to more problems.

“If we were to ban these weapons on a statewide basis, it raises their value and it increases trafficking. We are strongly supportive of a federal ban on these kinds of weapons,” said Rev. Nancy Nord Bence.

Students, teachers, legislators and an alumna from Parkland, Fla., schools are all expected to attend Thursday’s rally.

It will take place in the Capitol rotunda at 2 p.m.