MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — What’s the cold weather equivalent of the phrase “from the frying pan into the fire”?

That may not be an entirely fair point of comparison, but Minnesota is expected to bookend this week — which began with flakes on President’s Day — with snow events.

According to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman, a snow system began moving into the state Thursday morning, dropping flakes in the southernmost portion of the state, along the Interstate 90 corridor.

The main event won’t occur until later on in the day, Brickman said, with spotty snow starting to pop up in the Twin Cities later in the morning. By Thursday afternoon, the snow should really start to accumulate, just in time for the evening commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory covering nearly the entire state of Minnesota, excepting the northwestern corner, which goes into effect at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Brickman said Thursday’s snow should continue through the night and could bring anywhere from 3 to 6 inches through central Minnesota, though totals could vary.

Snow picks up in time for the evening commute & will intensify through the night. 3-6" on the ground in the Twin Cities by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/aOemsf4dhY — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) February 22, 2018

“This is not one of those things where the northwest metro gets an inch and the southeast metro gets 8 inches, we should all be in the 3- to 6-inch range” Brickman said.

While skies should be clear for the Friday morning commute, the fresh snow could make things slow going.

Brickman says the weekend storm could pack more of a punch than the Thursday system, bringing heavy, wet snow. Totals from that system could even top Thursday’s.

Looking ahead, a warming trend looks to be in store for early next week, when highs are expected to be above freezing. The average high for late February in Minnesota is around 30 degrees.