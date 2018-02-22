MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend we have you covered with these fun events to consider.

“Sizzle for a Cause” @ Lake Minnetonka

Thursday is the 6th annual “Sizzle for a Cause” at the Lafayette Club on Lake Minnetonka. Five local restaurant chefs will compete for the title and the coveted Golden Cleaver Award — and you get to taste their creations. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to the ICA Food Shelf.

Imagination Playground’s North American Learn & Play Tour

Get your kids off their iPads this weekend at Imagination Playground’s North American Learn & Play Tour. The event brings together children and adults to enjoy free-play with the blocks and let their imagination run wild. The portable playground will be set up at Minnesota Children’s Museum this Friday and Saturday.

7th Annual Charlie Awards

Celebrate the best in food and drink in the Twin Cities at the 7th annual Charlie Awards. The Charlie Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions of the Twin Cities food and beverage community. Head to the Pantages Theatre Sunday where the winners in each category will be revealed. After the awards ceremony, the party will move next door to Seven Steakhouse where you can enjoy food prepared by culinary students.

Lake, Home and Cabin Show

Finally, start dreaming about summer weekends at the cabin! The Lake Home and Cabin Show is this Friday through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. At this year’s show, learn about rustic and specialty furniture, landscaping & lakeshore maintenance, how-to seminars and more.