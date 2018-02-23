(credit: CBS)

Title: Art Director

Department: Creative

JOB DESCRIPTION:

WCCO-TV is looking for an enthusiastic, creative Art Director with an attention to detail to join WCCO’s Creative Group. This role is an integral part of building the station’s brand identity. The Art Director will manage all creative assets to ensure that concepts, design and messaging fits the image WCCO wishes to promote. This position will actively maintain and refine the vision for all WCCO broadcast design, digital design, print design and environmental design.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Demonstrated track record of creative direction and management.

Hands-on design capabilities, responsible for major design initiatives.

Experience with facilitating outside vendors, free-lance personnel, etc.

Strong leadership and administrative skills.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Technical proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, Final Cut, Motion and a working knowledge of broadcast platforms.

College or related degree.

Broadcast experience.

