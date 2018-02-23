Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!

I was in the grocery store this week trying to think of what to offer to you all to inject a little color into all our lives, when I realized, Tangerines are everywhere! It’s the height of citrus season: oranges, grapefruits, kumquats, pomelos—they’re all out there. But tangerines are really piling up like a slot-machine paying off big. What can you do with them besides eat them out of hand? This!