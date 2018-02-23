Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here!
I was in the grocery store this week trying to think of what to offer to you all to inject a little color into all our lives, when I realized, Tangerines are everywhere! It’s the height of citrus season: oranges, grapefruits, kumquats, pomelos—they’re all out there. But tangerines are really piling up like a slot-machine paying off big. What can you do with them besides eat them out of hand? This!
Tangerine Curd Tart
Recipe
Can you make tangerine curd just like you’d make lemon curd or lime curd? Yes! You can and it’s easy and good.
Tangerine Jelly
Recipe
You can make tangerine marmalade or tangerine jelly! That sounds cute, right? I think, “make tangerine jelly, and then in a couple weeks make tangerine thumbprint cookies for Easter”. This is a good project to do with kids! Some tangerines for the pot, some to eat.
Libra Cocktail
Recipe
Not for the kids, but let’s talk about tangerine cocktails for a minute? Obviously you can throw some tangerine juice into a glass of bubbly wine for a nice mimosa variation, or brighten up your traditional screwdriver with some fresh tangerine juice. But I know a bunch of bar-stars listen to this show, because I think they’re just waking up, and for you ambitious cocktailians I present the Libra, with tequila, egg white, and lime—it’s fancy.
Tangerine Sorbet
Recipe
If you’ve got an ice-cream maker and good taste, there’s really nothing better than tangerine sorbet. So light! So fragrant. It seriously doesn’t last though, so make it the day you’re going to eat it. This is such a treat!
Tangerine and Avocado Salad with Jalapeno Vinaigrette
Recipe
You know what else is in season? Avocados! And you know what I am just feeling very strongly right now? Tangerine and avocado salad on arugula, with a little spice to pull it together, and a little feta cheese to give it a focus. Pour a nice Sauvignon Blanc, invite your friends over, and tell the kids you’ll buy them another bag of clementines.