WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Juut

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Juut Salonspa says an attempt to be “cheeky and fun” went wrong in a recent email sent out to clients.

On Wednesday, Juut sent an email out with the subject line “We Apologize”.

In the email, the salon says it was attempting to be fun in a previous email in referencing a new Aveda line, Feed My Lips (FML) and a new product, Four Sigmatic Mushroom products for health and wellness.

The email was titled “FML: We’re On ‘Shrooms’”.

“By no means did we mean to allude to the fact that drug use is OK,” Juut said. “Please accept our apology for lack in judgement around this subject line.”

Juut has salon locations in Minnesota, as well as Arizona and California.

juut1 Juut Apologizes For Email Referencing FML & Shrooms

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch