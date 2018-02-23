MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Juut Salonspa says an attempt to be “cheeky and fun” went wrong in a recent email sent out to clients.
On Wednesday, Juut sent an email out with the subject line “We Apologize”.
In the email, the salon says it was attempting to be fun in a previous email in referencing a new Aveda line, Feed My Lips (FML) and a new product, Four Sigmatic Mushroom products for health and wellness.
The email was titled “FML: We’re On ‘Shrooms’”.
“By no means did we mean to allude to the fact that drug use is OK,” Juut said. “Please accept our apology for lack in judgement around this subject line.”
Juut has salon locations in Minnesota, as well as Arizona and California.