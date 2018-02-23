CBS Local — A second Russian athlete has tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Nadezhda Sergeeva — who has ironically been wearing a shirt reading “I don’t do doping” — has become the latest distraction for Russia after the country’s flag was banned from the Olympics for cheating.

The female bobsledder reportedly tested negative for drugs on Feb. 13, however, her Feb. 18 sample came back positive for a banned heart medication. The Russian bobsleigh federation admitted the positive test and added that Sergeeva had not been prescribed the drug by the team’s medical staff.

Athlete from Russia who recently wore an anti-doping slogan shirt just failed her drug test https://t.co/yFkZhN1d9p — TIME (@TIME) February 23, 2018

“The Bobsleigh Federation of Russia and the athlete herself understand the extent of their responsibility and understand how what has happened can have an impact on the fate of the whole team,” the organization wrote in a statement, according to Reuters. Sergeeva and her partner Anastasia Kocherzhova finished 12th in the women’s two-man bobsleigh event in Pyeongchang.

Embarrassingly, the bobsleigh pilot was featured in an anti-doping video on Youtube in her native language that was posted before her failed test. Russia had been banned from this year’s Olympics following revelations of widespread PED use within the country’s program. The International Olympic Committee allowed Russian competitors who test clean for drugs to attend the games in South Korea under the designation “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was forced to give back a bronze medal won in the mixed curling event after testing positive for meldonium, a drug that reportedly increases endurance.