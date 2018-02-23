MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A St. Paul man faces charges after threatening to shoot police when they caught him with burglar’s tools and a stolen snowmobile.

According to the criminal complaint, 37-year-old Grayson Lee Clevenger is charged with threats of violence, possession of burglary or theft tools and criminal damage to property in the fourth degree.

Police were called to the area of Calhoun Court in Farmington just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on a report of someone driving a snowmobile without headlights.

There had been several thefts in the area recently by someone driving a snowmobile, according to the criminal complaint. The responding officer followed tracks to a snowmobile behind a business on Canton Court.

Another officer saw a man with a flashlight near some trailers parked at the business. The man – later identified as Clevenger — ran from police, yelling that he had a gun and was going to shoot, the complaint states.

Clevenger tried to run for the snowmobile, and an officer told him to get on the ground and show his hands. Clevenger again said he had a gun, threatened to shoot and put his hand behind his back. The officer took cover behind a tree and Clevenger ran.

Eventually, police took him into custody. They discovered the snowmobile was stolen and found a BB gun in a bag hanging from the handlebars.

Near the trailers police found Clevenger by, officers found a pile of items that appeared to be collected by Clevenger, as well as bolt cutters.

Inside Clevenger’s backpack, police found screwdrivers, pliers, a face mask, flashlights, several needles, a scale and small baggies.

If convicted, Clevenger could face up to five years in prison.