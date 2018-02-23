WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another school in Minnesota has been canceled due to a threat this week.

On Friday, St. Francis Area Schools says all school buildings are closed and staff have been directed to stay at home Friday.

The decision was made after an alleged threat was made by a secondary-level student in the school district.

“All early childhood programs, community education classes and after-school and evening activities are canceled. Kids Connection and Just 4 Kids are closed as well,” the school district said.

The St. Francis Police Department is investigating.

