MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The mother of twin daughters who were allegedly chained up and repeatedly beaten by their father is now in police custody.

Sheila Wilson, 48, is charged with two counts of criminal neglect and one count of neglect of a child. She was taken into custody Friday morning, according to Hennepin County Jail records.

The father of the twins, 51-year-old Jerry Lee Curry, was arrested earlier this week on charges of criminal sexual conduct, assault, criminal abuse of a vulnerable adult and child endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint, police began investigating Curry last spring after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid to return home. The woman had injuries consistent with abuse.

Human services removed her twin from Curry’s home, as well as a 10-year-old sibling.

The twins told shelter officials in June that Curry beat them with paddles and bats and bound them with chains to his bedroom door.

Both of the twins are scarred from being chained and repeated beatings. One daughter lost sight in one eye and suffered a slightly detached ear after she said Curry stomped on her head.

The other daughter told medical officials Curry raped her multiple times when her mother was not home. She gave birth to a child in October, and investigators said a DNA test points to Curry being the father.

The 10-year-old sibling said she was not chained up, but was often locked up when her sisters would misbehave. She also said Curry once hit her with a golf club and made her hit her sisters with a stick.

Police said both adult daughters are vulnerable individuals. Wilson was appointed their guardian in 2014.

Minneapolis Police Department records show officers responded to Curry’s home dozens of times in the past six years. Reports included missing people, domestic abuse and welfare checks.

Bail was set at $750,000 each for Curry and Wilson.