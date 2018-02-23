WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A United Airlines plane headed to Minneapolis from Houston ended up sliding off a runway in Green Bay early Friday morning.

According to United, severe weather diverted the flight, UA878, operating from Houston to Minneapolis to divert to Madison, Wisconsin.

The flight took off from Madison, but severe weather again caused a diversion to Green Bay. That’s where the plane left the runway after landing.

“As soon as we touched down, we were coming in real fast and we just kept on sliding. So, between that and all the turbulence and all the circling and never landing, it was a pretty stressful flight,” passenger Alex Wasnick said.

United says there were no injuries and transport was arranged to take passengers from the aircraft to the airport terminal.

“We apologize to our customers and have provided hotel accommodations,” United said.

