WCCO is once again proud to be the home of Minnesota Twins Baseball! We will carry all regular-season and post-season games and a selection of 15 Spring Training games. Here’s the schedule of games you can hear on 830 WCCO. Spring Training games begin 5 minutes prior to First-Pitch.
Note that due to MLB Rules, we are not allowed to stream Twins games on WCCORadio.com or Radio.com. You can find streaming options at MLB.com.
February
2/22/18- Twins vs. University of Minnesota 5:00PM
2/25/18- Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays 12:00PM
2/27/18- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 5:00PM
March
March 2nd- Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays 12:00PM
March 3rd- Twins at Toronto Blue Jays 12:00PM
March 4th- Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 12:00PM
March 6th- Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles 12:00PM
March 10th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 12:00PM
March 14th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 11:30AM (note: Full Game Broadcast with Pregame and Postgame shows)
March 16th- Twins at Boston Red Sox 5:00PM
March 17th- Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:00PM
March 18th- Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 12:00PM
March 21st- Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 5:00PM
March 22nd- Twins vs. New York Yankees 12:00PM
March 25th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 12:00PM