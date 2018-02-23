WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
WCCO is once again proud to be the home of Minnesota Twins Baseball! We will carry all regular-season and post-season games and a selection of 15 Spring Training games. Here’s the schedule of games you can hear on 830 WCCO.  Spring Training games begin 5 minutes prior to First-Pitch.

Note that due to MLB Rules, we are not allowed to stream Twins games on WCCORadio.com or Radio.com. You can find streaming options at MLB.com.

February

2/22/18- Twins vs. University of Minnesota 5:00PM

2/25/18- Twins vs. Tampa Bay Rays 12:00PM

2/27/18- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 5:00PM

 

March

March 2nd- Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays 12:00PM

March 3rd- Twins at Toronto Blue Jays 12:00PM

March 4th- Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 12:00PM

March 6th- Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles 12:00PM

March 10th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 12:00PM

March 14th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 11:30AM (note: Full Game Broadcast with Pregame and Postgame shows)

March 16th- Twins at Boston Red Sox 5:00PM

March 17th- Twins at Pittsburgh Pirates 12:00PM

March 18th- Twins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 12:00PM

March 21st- Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 5:00PM

March 22nd- Twins vs. New York Yankees 12:00PM

March 25th- Twins vs. Boston Red Sox 12:00PM

