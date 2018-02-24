MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in central Minnesota Saturday.
According to State Patrol, a driver in a Chevy Traverse failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 66 at Highway 23 in Maywood Township.
A driver traveling east on Highway 23 in a Chevy Silverado struck the Traverse’s passenger side. The driver of the Traverse was not wearing his seat belt, State Patrol said, and was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle.
The driver of the Silverado was hospitalized with minor injuries.