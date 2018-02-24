WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota-based Starkey Hearing is joining a growing movement of companies cutting ties with the National Rifle Association.

The Eden Prairie company tweeted Saturday it would not renew its discount program with the NRA.

Following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school last week, several companies this week announced they would end partnerships with the NRA. Rental car companies Avis and Hertz, insurance company MetLife and airlines Delta and United are among the companies cutting ties.

In the wake of the Florida shooting that left 17 people dead, student activists have taken aim at the NRA and companies and politicians that have supported the organization.

Starkey is the nation’s largest hearing aid manufacturer.

