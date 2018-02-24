MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As yet another snowstorm moves through Minnesota, the roads are already getting dangerous.
State Patrol said between midnight and 4:20 p.m. Saturday, there were 66 crashes statewide. Someone was injured in 11 of those crashes, though none were serious or fatal.
There were also 47 spinouts.
Metro Transit said as of 4:30 p.m., 35 percent of buses were delayed. The average delay was five minutes.
Snow is expected to fall throughout the night Saturday and into early Sunday morning. The Twin Cities should see somewhere between 4 and 7 inches.