FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have signed 12-year veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training.

The Twins announced the deal on Saturday, when Aybar was expected to report to camp. Aybar made his debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2006 and was their everyday shortstop for seven seasons.

He won a Gold Glove award in 2011 and made the All-Star team in 2014. He played last year for the San Diego Padres, batting .234 with 11 stolen bases in 333 at-bats.

The Twins have plenty of middle infield depth behind second baseman Brian Dozier and shortstop Jorge Polanco with versatile backups Eduardo Escobar and Ehire Adrianza, so Aybar will be a long shot to make the team.

