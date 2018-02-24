MINNEAPOLIS (WCCCO) – A winter storm hit the Twin Cities Saturday afternoon, and it is expected to leave the third major snowfall of the week in its wake.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Twin Cities, south central Minnesota and much of the Arrowhead until Sunday morning.

The snow arrived in southern Minnesota earlier Saturday and moved into the metro around 2 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak said the snow will keep falling into early Sunday morning.

Augustyniak expects eight or so hours of intense snowfall, with the storm dropping 1 to 2 inches an hour.

“Pretty much as soon as the snow starts it will hit hard,” Augustyniak said.

The snow should move out of the metro by 1 a.m., and when is all said and done, the Twin Cities should see between 4 and 7 inches. Areas east and north of the metro could see 7 to 10 inches, while the north shore could see 10 or more inches.

Though the snow will be heavy and wet, there is some potential for blowing snow as wind gusts could reach 30 mph.

Don’t be shocked if you hear thunder – Augustyniak said thundersnow is possible between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Though Saturday started out colder than Friday, temperatures climbed into the high 20s by the afternoon. WCCO Meteorologist Molly Rosenblatt said temperatures were warm enough for crews to salt the roadways, hopefully alleviating some of the dangerous conditions.

The storm will move out early Sunday morning, and as the day goes on the clouds will break and sunshine will begin the meltdown.

Augustyniak said this will be the last major snowfall for a while. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and we’ll have a warm stretch over the next 10 to 14 days.