MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar met with Minnesotans on Sunday who will benefit from a billed passed in Washington earlier this month.
The bill helps get speech generating devices, or SGDs, in the hands of people who need them. SGDs assist people with conditions like ALS and Parkinson’s, to help them communicate.
Sen. Klobuchar met with doctors and patients at the University of Minnesota ALS Center.
“Speech generating devices aren’t a luxury for people affected with diseases like ALS and Parkinson’s. They are a life line. And the tools are crucial for helping people to lead independent lives,” Klobuchar said.
Senator Klobuchar first co-sponsored this bill back in 2015. It was set to expire in October, but was renewed when the federal budget bill passed.