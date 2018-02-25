MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been 11 days since the school shooting in Florida that killed 17 students, and the gun control debate remains in the forefront.

On Sunday, Senator Amy Klobuchar weighed in with some interesting remarks. Sen. Klobuchar appeared on “Meet the Press” Sunday morning, and talked about meeting with gun owners on the Iron Range.

She said she was surprised by what they had to say.

“What these hunters were telling me the last few days is they are willing to do some background checks. They asked me why the bump stock bill hadn’t passed. They understand as law-abiding gun owners, that we need to make changes,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar believes Congress should and will act, but just how much remains unclear.

“I would like to see an assault weapon ban come up for a vote. And I would also like to see the work we need to do on domestic violence,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar said Parkland survivors and other students around the country are leading the way on reform. Several major corporations who have given discounts to NRA members in the past have cut ties with the organization, including airlines, car rentals and Starkey Hearing, which is based in Eden Prairie.

In turn, the NRA called the moves “a shameful display of political and civic cowardice.”

“We’re going to do something about it. We are going to make changes. I see Congress wanting to act now for the first time,” said President Donald Trump.

President Trump is also pushing for stronger background checks, especially when it comes to mental health. And he’s suggested bonuses for teachers that carry guns.

“I also believe that schools have to have some sort of protection. They just can’t be open and gun-free. Gun-free is an open invitation for these crazy people to just come in and shoot,” said President Trump.

Sen. Klobuchar also said Sunday morning that she would like to see Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s bill come up for a vote. That bill would require background checks for weapons sold at gun shows and on the Internet.