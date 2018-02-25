Filed Under:Minneapolis, Snow, Snow Emergency

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a half-foot of snow fell on Minneapolis Saturday, the city declared its second snow emergency this week.

The new snow emergency rules go into effect Sunday at 9 p.m., just an hour after the Day 3 rules of the week’s first snow emergency are slated to end.

Starting Sunday night, there’ll be no parking on snow emergency routes until 8 a.m. Monday, or until the street is fully plowed.

After that, Day 2 rules will go into effect, with no parking allowed on the even sides of streets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Day 3 rules will go into effect, with no parking on odd sides of the street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday’s snowstorm brought the second-largest snowfall totals to the Twin Cities metro this season, with Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport measuring six inches of fresh accumulation.

Earlier in the week, several inches of snow fell in a Thursday night storm, prompting a snow emergency to be declared Friday.

Following the back-to-back storms, the Twin Cities is now above-average for snowfall measurements this season.

