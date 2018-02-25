Filed Under:Carlie Wagner, Gopher Women's Basketball, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team closed out the regular season with an 84-75 win over Illinois on Sunday.

The Gophers finished 22-7 overall, 11-5 in the Big Ten and earned the No. 4 seed for the upcoming league tournament. It’s their best seed since the 2007-08 season.

Carlie Wagner led Minnesota with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Taiye Bellow added 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Gophers will open the Big Ten Tournament at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with their opponent to be determined. They’ll face the winner of Iowa/Wisconsin-Northwestern.

