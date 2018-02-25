WELCH, Minn. (WCCO) — The fresh snow is great for those looking to get out and enjoy a winter sport.

People came out to Welch Village on Sunday to celebrate 50 years of adaptive skiing. It all started when a few skiers started teaching amputees how to get back on the hill.

Now, it’s grown into a tradition. We met a child named Sam who’s back on the slopes for the second year.

“I think it’s super great how we could ski together with all our teachers and help us ski more efficient,” Sam said. “If I can do it anyone can do it, anybody else can do it.”

Sam says he’s going faster this year and getting better, thanks to his amazing coach.