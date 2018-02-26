MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The founder of the Taste of the NFL was honored Sunday at the Charlie Awards.
Wayne Kostroski was given the Lifetime Achievement award. The Taste of the NFL has been part of the Super Bowl for 26 years. It raises money for hunger relief.
The Charlie Awards were given in nine categories.
Among those honored: Mucci’s won for Outstanding Service, and Bellecour won Outstanding Restaurant.
Outstanding Chef was Jamie Malone from Grand Café, and Adam Eaton from Saint Dinette was the Rising Star.