MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are seeking a suspect after a staff member at Augsburg College was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

The Augsburg Department of Public Safety says the incident happened at about 2:10 p.m. behind the Lindell Library. A staff member was approached from behind and had what looked like a gray-colored handgun pointed at them.

Authorities say the suspect took the victim’s bags and asked if they had money. The suspect was told no, and ran northbound on 21st Avenue South toward Riverside Avenue.

Police say the suspect is described as a black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build in his late teens or early 20s. The suspect was wearing a black or navy jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white boxers visible.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Minneapolis police or the Augsburg Department of Public Safety at (612) 330-1717.