Filed Under:Ben Shapiro, Breitbart News, University Of Minnesota, Young America's Foundation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Conservative speaker Ben Shapiro is heading to the University of Minnesota for another in a series of speeches aimed at spreading conservative ideas on campus.

The author and former editor of the conservative site Breitbart News was scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Monday on the university’s St. Paul campus.

The event promoter, Young America’s Foundation, had threatened a lawsuit over the university placing the speech in the 400-seat St. Paul Student Center. The group had wanted an 800-seat venue in Minneapolis.

No lawsuit had been filed as of Monday.

Several hundred people protested a speech by Shapiro in September at the University of California at Berkeley.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch