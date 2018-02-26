MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester were searching for hours after a young man claimed he planted bombs and harmful substances around the city.
According to KIMT, the incident began at 3:10 a.m. Monday when 19-year-old Kyle Miller had a rifle pointed at his head in a parking lot at St. Mary’s Hospital. He told responding officers he’d placed the harmful materials in schools and churches around Rochester.
After he was taken into custody, police determined his rifle was a BB gun.
Bomb-sniffing dogs and Hazmat teams searched Oak Hills Wesleyan Church, Century High School and Calvary Evangelical Church. Investigators did find a white substance in an envelope at Calvary Chruch, KIMT reports.