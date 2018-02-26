Filed Under:KIMT, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rochester were searching for hours after a young man claimed he planted bombs and harmful substances around the city.

According to KIMT, the incident began at 3:10 a.m. Monday when 19-year-old Kyle Miller had a rifle pointed at his head in a parking lot at St. Mary’s Hospital. He told responding officers he’d placed the harmful materials in schools and churches around Rochester.

After he was taken into custody, police determined his rifle was a BB gun.

Bomb-sniffing dogs and Hazmat teams searched Oak Hills Wesleyan Church, Century High School and Calvary Evangelical Church. Investigators did find a white substance in an envelope at Calvary Chruch, KIMT reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch