Celery root is surprisingly versatile. Not only does it serve as a wonderful base for celery root soup, but it can also be roasted, mashed, and even sliced in a crisp salad with apples.

Even though the weather has shown some signs of warmth, we will likely have to endure some more winter temperatures which means leafy green salads are not yet on our tables. This recipe is quite easy to make, requires few ingredients, and provides the crunch and freshness that I crave when the weather warms up.

If you like to play with ingredients, try substituting a tart green apple or a firm Bosc pear instead of the red apple it calls for. This is a great side dish or would also be fantastic on top of a pulled pork sandwich.

Celery Root & Apple Salad

(4 servings)

Vinaigrette:

1 tbsp coarse ground Dijon mustard

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 small garlic clove, minced

1/8 cup olive oil

Salad:

1 medium celery root, peeled and sliced into matchsticks

1 unpeeled red apple (I used Braeburn), sliced into matchsticks

1 small shallot, thinly sliced into half moons

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese (for garnish)

Fresh cilantro (for garnish)

In a medium bowl, whisk together mustard, vinegar, lemon juice, salt, garlic and olive oil. Add celery root, apple, and shallot and toss to combine. Top with grated parmesan and cilantro and serve.