MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — School safety was also the focus of a Governor’s meeting at the White House. Gov. Mark Dayton was there.

The main topic was increasing school security by arming teachers.

“We have to take steps to harden our schools so that they’re less vulnerable to attack,” President Trump said to the governors. “This includes allowing well-trained and certified school personnel to carry concealed firearms.”

President Donald Trump is proposing tougher background checks and increasing mental health services. He also wants to raise the age to buy most guns to 21.

Several governors are opposed to arming teachers.

Governor Mark Dayton will meet with members of his Cabinet tomorrow to discuss ways to make Minnesota schools safer in the wake of that mass shooting at a Florida school.

A spokesman for the Democratic governor says Dayton is also meeting with legislative leaders of both parties Tuesday, and asking for ideas about fortifying schools.